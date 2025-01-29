Greenland and the anthem
Slovenian border rebuke to Trump and Kunasek
Slovenia's president makes a bold comparison that makes people sit up and take notice: In the current heated global political situation, we need to make it clear "where the borders are", says Natasa Pirc Musar. She is referring to Greenland and Styria.
US President Donald Trump's claims to the Arctic island of Greenland, which belongs to Denmark, must be vigorously rejected by the EU, says the president of our neighboring country in an interview with APA. "If that falls, as has already happened in Ukraine, the domino effect can spread quickly. There are already many populists lined up and just waiting. If nothing happens to the first, nothing will happen to the second, third and fourth," warns the liberal politician.
Ice age in the vineyards
Pirc Musar has apparently tracked down one of these populists in Graz Castle: Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ). The plan to enshrine the Dachstein song with its references to the "Wendenland am Bett der Sav'" and the "Rebenland im Tal der Drav" in the provincial constitution would also raise territorial claims that have long since been overtaken by history. As is well known, the rivers Sava and Drava sung about are located in present-day Slovenia and have not been in "Steirerland" for more than a century.
"I sincerely hope that he does not implement this"
The anthem issue reminds the President not only of Trump, but also of Slovenia and Austria's common neighbor Hungary, where head of government Viktor Orbán is also flirting with territories that have long belonged to other states and "flipping maps around". Her appeal to Kunasek: "I sincerely hope that the Styrian governor does not implement this. That will certainly not be well received in Slovenia."
Kunasek had reaffirmed his constitutional plan several times and described the anthem as an "important carrier of identity". With regard to Slovenia, he said that our neighbors could take Austria and Styria as an example when it comes to recognizing minority rights. He would like to see the minority of old Austrians in Slovenia receive similarly positive treatment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
