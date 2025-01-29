Environmental lawyer: acquittal confirmed by the court

"Statements credible"

After deliberating, the panel of judges did not uphold the prosecution's appeal. "Even if you obtain information from gossip, it is possible to assume that it is true," explained chairwoman Sandra Berzkovics. In addition, the investigators had only asked the environmental lawyer whether she could confirm an open secret. Although her statements had been false, it was credible that she was convinced of this at the time of the crime if the statements were assessed in a realistic manner.