Two fire brigades in action
Fire in Villach: Resident needed oxygen
The fire departments provided the resident with oxygen before tackling the fire in Villach.
Heavy smoke in an apartment on the third floor of an apartment building in the center of Villach: Shortly before 6:30 p.m., the police alerted the Villach fire control center, and the main fire station and the Perau fire department were deployed.
A fire had broken out in the front room of the apartment, which was almost extinguished when the professionals arrived.
"The occupant was taken out of the smoke-filled apartment by the first firefighters and the police and immediately given first aid with the oxygen we had brought with us," reports incident commander Alexander Scharf, platoon commander of the Villach main fire station.
Meanwhile, a breathing apparatus unit from the main fire station was able to quickly bring the situation in the apartment under control and only had to carry out extinguishing work. "Fortunately, the fire had not yet spread to other parts of the apartment," says Scharf.
A thermal imaging camera was used to check the scene of the fire for embers. The apartment was blown smoke-free with an electric high-performance fan.
The fire was confined to the outbreak area, but the apartment is currently uninhabitable due to the massive amounts of smoke.
The injured tenant was taken to Villach LKH by the Red Cross. No other residents or animals were injured and did not have to be evacuated.
The police are investigating the cause of the fire.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.