Major operation in Wels
Fire broke out in stairwell, residents rescued
Major operation in the middle of Wels. A fire broke out in an apartment building at around 7 p.m., and it was in the stairwell of all places. Because the stairwell was quickly completely filled with smoke, it was initially difficult to rescue the residents. Two people were injured.
Dramatic scenes unfolded in Wels-Lichtenegg on Tuesday evening at around 7 pm. A fire had broken out in the stairwell of an apartment building. Within a very short time, the entire house was filled with smoke. The emergency services arrived. In addition to the fire department, the Red Cross was on site with five vehicles to care for the residents.
Stairwell totally filled with smoke
However, rescuing them was initially quite difficult because the stairwell was very smoky and the people were unable to leave their apartments. However, the fire department eventually rescued the people and brought them outside. Around ten people then had to be treated by paramedics and two residents suffered slight smoke inhalation.
Cause of the fire still unclear
It is still unclear what started the fire. It is said that a couch in the stairwell caught fire. However, investigations into the exact cause of the fire are still ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
