Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Major operation in Wels

Fire broke out in stairwell, residents rescued

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 20:00

Major operation in the middle of Wels. A fire broke out in an apartment building at around 7 p.m., and it was in the stairwell of all places. Because the stairwell was quickly completely filled with smoke, it was initially difficult to rescue the residents. Two people were injured.

0 Kommentare

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Wels-Lichtenegg on Tuesday evening at around 7 pm. A fire had broken out in the stairwell of an apartment building. Within a very short time, the entire house was filled with smoke. The emergency services arrived. In addition to the fire department, the Red Cross was on site with five vehicles to care for the residents.

Stairwell totally filled with smoke
However, rescuing them was initially quite difficult because the stairwell was very smoky and the people were unable to leave their apartments. However, the fire department eventually rescued the people and brought them outside. Around ten people then had to be treated by paramedics and two residents suffered slight smoke inhalation.

Cause of the fire still unclear
It is still unclear what started the fire. It is said that a couch in the stairwell caught fire. However, investigations into the exact cause of the fire are still ongoing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerald Schwab
Gerald Schwab
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf