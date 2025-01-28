Jogger attacked
Dog bit off thumb: “Hand cannot be used”
In August, an American Staffordshire terrier bit off the thumb of a jogger in Tillmitsch. Now the dog owner is on trial at the district court in Leibnitz.
Susi S. from Tillmitsch is still wearing a splint. "The thumb has healed very well at the moment, but I'm still missing a piece of bone, which will be removed from my knee. The hand can't be used completely", the bite victim from Tillmitsch described at Leibnitz District Court on Tuesday, according to ORF Styria.
In August 2024, the American Staffordshire terrier "Xena" jumped over a fence and seriously injured the jogger. The right thumb was reattached in an hour-long emergency operation by specialists at Graz LKH.
The question in court was whether the dog had actually jumped or whether the neighbors' garden gate had been open. According to ORF, the victim's partner also said that she had been afraid of the dog for some time. The trial was adjourned, an expert opinion is needed.
"Was a family dog"
In the summer, the dog's owners told the "Krone" newspaper that they didn't know what had gotten into their dog: "We are not anti-social, we have had 'Xena' from an early age, we have never made her angry. On the contrary, she has always been a lovely family dog, cuddly and very sweet."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.