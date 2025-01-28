The church now pours itself pure wine

This is what the bishop's right-hand man says

"Last year, in consultation with the diocesan committees(cathedral chapter, diocesan economic council, etc.), the Economic Directorate General of the Diocese of Eisenstadt decided to take part in the bidding process for the Schützenhof winery on Eisenberg and was awarded the contract for the winery. The previous owner and the auction house have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. However, it should be mentioned that it is significantly lower than the actual value of the winery," explains economic director Johannes Stipsits, who explained in an interview with "Krone" just a year ago that the diocese had to "financially mortify" itself "in order to survive" due to the increasing number of people leaving the church and exploding gas and electricity costs.