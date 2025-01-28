Buying instead of saving
The church now pours itself pure wine
Blaufränkisch, Rotburger, Merlot and Pinot Noir: despite economically challenging times and tough austerity measures, the Diocese of Eisenstadt bought a renowned vineyard on the Eisenberg at auction, including a historic wine cellar with production and storage facilities. What will happen to it, however, remains to be seen.
The Schützenhof winery in Deutsch Schützen was one of the most established wineries in southern Burgenland. It was run by top winemaker Markus Faulhammer. However, when he decided to change careers last year and train as a life and social counselor, the property went under the hammer. The auction was conducted by the Styrian auction company "Aurena", which had already handled the bidding for Commerzialbank, the soccer club SV Mattersburg and "Güssinger Mineralwasser".
Acquisition at the second attempt
The asking price for the winery, including seven hectares of vineyards, was 856,000 euros. However, no bids were submitted at the auction on October 16, 2024, which is highly unusual. Immediately afterwards, however, interested parties announced that they were keen to buy the property. As a result, a second auction was held - at half the asking price. The winning bidder on November 7, 2024 was none other than the Diocese of Eisenstadt. Reported hammer price: 866,000 euros!
This is what the bishop's right-hand man says
"Last year, in consultation with the diocesan committees(cathedral chapter, diocesan economic council, etc.), the Economic Directorate General of the Diocese of Eisenstadt decided to take part in the bidding process for the Schützenhof winery on Eisenberg and was awarded the contract for the winery. The previous owner and the auction house have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. However, it should be mentioned that it is significantly lower than the actual value of the winery," explains economic director Johannes Stipsits, who explained in an interview with "Krone" just a year ago that the diocese had to "financially mortify" itself "in order to survive" due to the increasing number of people leaving the church and exploding gas and electricity costs.
Old tradition to be revived
But why has the decision been made to make a major investment in economically challenging times? "With the winery on the Eisenberg, we want to revive a tradition that already existed in the past. The diocese already ran a small vineyard under Bishop László. The connection between church and wine has a long history that can be seen in many regions - from the Augustinian canons to Klosterneuburg Abbey and Pannonhalma Abbey. We feel connected to this tradition and would also like to cultivate it in Burgenland," explains Stipsits.
Apart from this, the diocese was also very keen to make a positive contribution to the Eisenberg region with the acquisition of the vineyard and to help ensure that the vineyard can remain in regional hands. Thanks to the diocese's commitment, it was possible to prevent the winery from going to foreign investors who have no connection to this special wine-growing region:
Throughout the auction process, there was strong interest from investors from Asia. Our discussions with the region's political leaders and the previous owners revealed a palpable sense of relief that the Catholic Church in Burgenland had been awarded the contract as a reliable, long-term and stable partner for the future.
Johannes Stipsits, Wirtschaftlicher Generaldirektor der Diözese
Use still open
The future of the Schützenhof is currently being examined. "Whether through a lease to young winegrowers, a collaboration with experienced cellar masters or producing wine ourselves - all options are open," explains Stipsits and emphasizes that no funds from the lease of benefices were used for the acquisition of the winery: "The lease has not yet been prescribed by the diocese, so there is no income from it so far. The funds from the lease of the benefices are intended exclusively for the payment of priests' pensions, as stipulated by canon law."
