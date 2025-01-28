Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Serious fraud

Doctor raked in a fortune with bogus patients

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 15:30

A statutory health insurance doctor from Burgenland defrauded insurance companies out of 233,000 euros - now the ex-doctor is receiving emergency assistance and will never be allowed to practise his profession again. He had issued invoices without ever having treated the patients.

0 Kommentare

It is certain that the general practitioner will never be allowed to work as a doctor again. This probably hits the Burgenländer, who is not yet 50, the hardest. In 2016, he took over "a mess" from a colleague. Of course, the 40-year-old equipment in the surgery had to be renovated. Costs money. After two years of earning "around 10,000 euros net per month", bills kept rolling in. For social insurance, health insurance, taxes. The staff weren't free either.

Blood work? Well, unfortunately not possible
"I was addicted to medication, I was taking some kind of sausage tablets," says the man, who plugged the financial hole with invented treatments and diagnoses. For example, he demanded money from the SVS for 49 appointments with a pensioner without her having seen him. When she wanted a blood count, he had to say no - he had already paid for it.

The defendant accepted the verdict of the jury in Eisenstadt in the second. (Bild: Harald Schume, Krone KREATIV)
The defendant accepted the verdict of the jury in Eisenstadt in the second.
(Bild: Harald Schume, Krone KREATIV)

"I only have my clothes and household effects left," says the recipient of emergency assistance, who is said to have cheated the insurance companies out of more than 300,000 euros. His lawyer says it was "only" 214,000, which reduces the penalty. They agreed on 233,000 euros and 24 months conditional imprisonment. For a failed existence.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Harald Schume
Harald Schume
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf