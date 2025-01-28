Doctor raked in a fortune with bogus patients

It is certain that the general practitioner will never be allowed to work as a doctor again. This probably hits the Burgenländer, who is not yet 50, the hardest. In 2016, he took over "a mess" from a colleague. Of course, the 40-year-old equipment in the surgery had to be renovated. Costs money. After two years of earning "around 10,000 euros net per month", bills kept rolling in. For social insurance, health insurance, taxes. The staff weren't free either.