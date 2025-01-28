Serious fraud
Doctor raked in a fortune with bogus patients
A statutory health insurance doctor from Burgenland defrauded insurance companies out of 233,000 euros - now the ex-doctor is receiving emergency assistance and will never be allowed to practise his profession again. He had issued invoices without ever having treated the patients.
It is certain that the general practitioner will never be allowed to work as a doctor again. This probably hits the Burgenländer, who is not yet 50, the hardest. In 2016, he took over "a mess" from a colleague. Of course, the 40-year-old equipment in the surgery had to be renovated. Costs money. After two years of earning "around 10,000 euros net per month", bills kept rolling in. For social insurance, health insurance, taxes. The staff weren't free either.
Blood work? Well, unfortunately not possible
"I was addicted to medication, I was taking some kind of sausage tablets," says the man, who plugged the financial hole with invented treatments and diagnoses. For example, he demanded money from the SVS for 49 appointments with a pensioner without her having seen him. When she wanted a blood count, he had to say no - he had already paid for it.
"I only have my clothes and household effects left," says the recipient of emergency assistance, who is said to have cheated the insurance companies out of more than 300,000 euros. His lawyer says it was "only" 214,000, which reduces the penalty. They agreed on 233,000 euros and 24 months conditional imprisonment. For a failed existence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.