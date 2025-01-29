"Special pieces"
His love of weapons brought a Styrian to court
In the course of an international operation by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution against right-wing extremist gun runners, the cell phone number of a Styrian also turned up. The consequences were a house search, pre-trial detention and a court case due to a decidedly excessive number of weapons and a self-built shooting cellar.
When the Styrian talks about weapons, his eyes light up despite his nervousness. But his passion has now brought him to court in Graz. In addition to the four weapons that he was legally allowed to own anyway due to his extended gun ownership card, he had a few more pistols and rifles stashed away at home - including ammunition and silencers.
"What are you doing with them?" the presiding judge Andreas Rom asked him. "I've always liked guns. All my weapons are special pieces," he explains. And the Glock in particular - he alone owned four of the brand - was a very good weapon. "But only if you own it legally," the judge emphasizes.
I have always liked guns. All my guns are special pieces.
"Boy's playground" built
In order to be able to use his weapons, the defendant built himself a shooting range at home. "I had the opportunity to get hold of a large quantity of bricks. And I wondered whether it would be possible to build it myself." - "So you made your dream of a boys' playroom come true, or what?" - "Yes, exactly." Although he had to admit that his wife wasn't thrilled.
"But you knew it was a punishable offense with the weapons?" - "Yes," sighs the man with his head bowed. The Styrian was even detained for a month after his arrest. "It wasn't funny," he says.
Cell phone number turned up with right-wing extremist arms dealer
The collector was targeted by investigators as part of a major operation against an international arms gang. His cell phone number turned up with an alleged right-wing extremist arms dealer in the Salzkammergut region. "But the accused is just a weapons enthusiast. He also knows his stuff very well. This passion has gone a bit to his head," explained a constitutional protector in court.
The Styrian's shooting range is not exactly unprofessional, the police officer explains. "Even with a venting system. Not everyone has that at home. It's only worth it if you plan to shoot more." The coffee bar and the many shell casings also suggest that there are visitors in the shooting cellar. "But we couldn't prove that."
"Awareness of injustice restored"
"My client knows that he did something wrong," emphasizes defence lawyer Leonhard Ogris. And: "He has regained his sense of wrongdoing while in custody." And the defendant also swears that he will never do that again. "My wife said, otherwise she's gone," he says, a few tears rolling down his face.
He gratefully accepts the sentence - a fine of 5400 euros. "I think you've learned from this nonsense. And there's also no evidence that you're dangerous." Public prosecutor Verena Gschweitl makes no statement, so the verdict is not legally binding.
