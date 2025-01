“Sesame Street” star Horst Janson is dead

An audience of millions

He became known to an audience of millions as Sascha in the circus series "Salto Mortale", in which he starred from 1969 to 1972. Children admired and envied him in the early 80s because he was allowed to live with Tiffy and Samson in "Sesame Street". Whether "Forsthaus Falkenau", "Immenhof", "Ein Fall für zwei", "Tatort" or Rosamunde Pilcher romances - there is hardly a television series in which Janson has not been seen. In 2005 and 2006, the passionate amateur sailor was in front of the camera as the captain for the TV series "Under White Sails".