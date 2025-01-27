Schwärzler gave himself the best present ever

Joel Schwärzler's relief was clear to see when he was able to convert his first match point after 134 minutes to win 2:6, 6:3, 6:4 against the Brazilian, who is currently ranked 497th in the world.

In the first set, the birthday boy had a chance to break in the second game, but missed it. Boscardin Dias was different, taking Schwärzler's serve on his second chance to make it 2:1 and quickly put the score at 3:1. The Vorarlberg player then reduced the deficit to 2:3, but after a further break, the 21-year-old local hero served out to win the set 6:2 after 47 minutes.