The 99ers in the stadium? Graz dreams of the “open-air”

Holzer's collarbone fracture, search for new defenseman

Unfortunately, there was bitter news from the hospital. As the "Krone" already reported, captain Korbinian Holzer will be missing for weeks. Now comes the diagnosis: a broken collarbone. This means the German's season is over prematurely. "That hits us hard," says President Herbert Jerich. "We now have to look around. We will need a new defender to achieve our goal of reaching the semi-finals this season. Korbinian was a key player for us. A new defenseman is now a priority, and if we also find a suitable center, something could happen here too."