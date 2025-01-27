Vorteilswelt
Manhunt for couple!

Tobacco shop robbery: police are now looking for “Bonnie and Clyde”

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 14:01

A criminal duo is said to have caused fear and terror in a tobacconist's in Vienna-Liesing on Sunday morning. Similar to the legendary gangster couple Bonnie and Clyde, the two acted with a perfect division of labor. Now the police are searching for the perpetrators using mugshots!

It was seven o'clock in the morning when the masked man entered the tobacconist's, threatened the employee (63) with a black pistol and demanded cash, tickets and cigarette sticks. Meanwhile, his accomplice stood on the lookout in front of the entrance and secured the escape route.

Four-figure sum of money taken
According to the police, the tobacconist was forced to fetch the demanded goods from the storeroom before the duo fled undetected with the loot, which is worth a low four-figure sum in euros.

Personal description of the suspects:

Man:

  • stocky build
  • between 1.70 and 1.80 meters tall
  • German-speaking
  • masked with a black balaclava
  • armed with a black pistol with a short barrel
  • Clothing: Camouflage-colored visor cap - beige hooded jacket with black sleeves and black stripes - underneath the jacket a gray-colored knitted sweater with turtleneck - gray glove with black palm and black pattern on the back of the hand - beige loose-fitting pants - white shoes - large brown backpack with large black applications, gold-colored logo

Woman:

  • female
  • slim build
  • approx. 1.70 meters tall
  • shoulder-length hair
  • large backpack
  • Clothing: visor cap with integrated ear protection - hooded jacket covering the hips - skinny jeans - "Convers" brand shoes

As there is no trace of the couple so far, the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate is now requesting the publication of photos from the tobacconist's surveillance cameras by order of the public prosecutor's office. 

Do you know this couple?
Please send any useful information (also anonymously) to the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, South Branch, on 01-31310 DW 57210.

