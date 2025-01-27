Died of organ failure
A 19-year-old man was sentenced to eight months' conditional imprisonment for gross negligence manslaughter at Vienna Regional Court on Monday. The case stems from an incident in the fall of 2023 when, as a courier in an allotment garden in Vienna-Floridsdorf, he hit an 82-year-old woman who later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.
The young man was working as a parcel delivery driver and was delivering a parcel to the Floridsdorf housing estate on the evening of December 14. When reversing, he overlooked the senior citizen who was behind the vehicle. According to the coroner, the accident was the decisive factor in the woman's organ failure, which led to her death weeks later. Although the woman suffered from pre-existing conditions, broken bones, soft tissue injuries and a bruised skull, among other things, contributed significantly to her tragic end.
Colleague did not want to help when parking
The defendant, a Romanian citizen, explained that he had felt under great pressure at the time. Due to an open barrier, he drove right up to the front door of the destination address despite it being dark and raining. "I didn't think about whether I was allowed to drive here," he said in court. After the delivery, he got into an argument with his colleague, who refused to help him reverse. The young man then decided to reverse alone, even though he recognized the poor visibility.
I immediately fetched a first aid kit and a blanket and called the police.
der Angeklagte
At a speed of around five km/h, he hit the 82-year-old, who, according to subsequent investigations, was in the middle of the narrow road. "I immediately fetched a first aid kit and a blanket and called the police," the accused described.
Under severe psychological strain since the incident
The young man's defense lawyer, Marius Hortolomei, emphasized that his client had taken full responsibility for the accident and had been under severe psychological strain ever since. The defendant confessed and expressed his regret several times. "What happened should not have happened," he said in court. He was "very sorry". The public prosecutor, on the other hand, pointed out that special care should be taken in such weather conditions.
The court recognized mitigating circumstances such as the defendant's orderly conduct and confession and sentenced him to eight months' conditional imprisonment with a three-year probationary period. As both sides waived their right to appeal, the sentence is final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.