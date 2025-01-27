Colleague did not want to help when parking

The defendant, a Romanian citizen, explained that he had felt under great pressure at the time. Due to an open barrier, he drove right up to the front door of the destination address despite it being dark and raining. "I didn't think about whether I was allowed to drive here," he said in court. After the delivery, he got into an argument with his colleague, who refused to help him reverse. The young man then decided to reverse alone, even though he recognized the poor visibility.