Hercules" also involved
Soldiers practise jumps from lofty heights in Tyrol
An exercise by the Austrian Armed Forces has been taking place in the Innsbruck area since Monday. Jumps from lofty heights are being practiced for two weeks. The famous "Hercules" will also be taking part for two days.
If you spot a helicopter or a plane of the Austrian Armed Forces and parachutists over the greater Innsbruck area these days, don't be alarmed. Since Monday and until February 7, soldiers have been practicing in the "Holy Land".
According to the Tyrolean military command, "the armed forces are practising jumping from aircraft".
"Hercules" also takes part in the exercise
Jumps are made from Pilatus PC-6 "Turbo Porter" aircraft. A C-130 "Hercules" will also be on display on two days. The following is explained when practicing the jump: "Military round canopy parachute systems open automatically using a pull-up line as soon as the jumper leaves the aircraft. The jumper cannot control the canopy and is exposed to the winds during the descent."
As the drop is therefore very dependent on the weather, the exact zones cannot be determined in advance.
Das Militärkommando Tirol in einer Aussendung
Drop zones are selected spontaneously
In mountainous terrain, "special care" must be taken when selecting the jumpers' drop points due to rapidly changing winds. "As the drop-off is therefore very dependent on the weather, the exact zones cannot be determined in advance." The Standschützen barracks and Innsbruck Airport serve as the base or starting point. Civil air traffic will not be disrupted by the exercise.
Helicopter explores landing zone
"Before parachutists are dropped off, an Augusta Bell 212 helicopter will explore the landing zone and land in open terrain. A flight rescuer and an emergency paramedic are also on board to be able to react quickly in the event of injuries."
Jumps take place from Monday to Friday - weather permitting. By the way: The "Krone" newspaper has asked to accompany the exercise for a report. "Unfortunately, this is not possible due to data protection", they say.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.