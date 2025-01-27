Soldiers practise jumps from lofty heights in Tyrol

"Hercules" also takes part in the exercise

Jumps are made from Pilatus PC-6 "Turbo Porter" aircraft. A C-130 "Hercules" will also be on display on two days. The following is explained when practicing the jump: "Military round canopy parachute systems open automatically using a pull-up line as soon as the jumper leaves the aircraft. The jumper cannot control the canopy and is exposed to the winds during the descent."