Hercules" also involved

Soldiers practise jumps from lofty heights in Tyrol

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 16:00

An exercise by the Austrian Armed Forces has been taking place in the Innsbruck area since Monday. Jumps from lofty heights are being practiced for two weeks. The famous "Hercules" will also be taking part for two days.

If you spot a helicopter or a plane of the Austrian Armed Forces and parachutists over the greater Innsbruck area these days, don't be alarmed. Since Monday and until February 7, soldiers have been practicing in the "Holy Land".

According to the Tyrolean military command, "the armed forces are practising jumping from aircraft".

Archive picture (Bild: Bundesheer)
Archive picture
(Bild: Bundesheer)

"Hercules" also takes part in the exercise
Jumps are made from Pilatus PC-6 "Turbo Porter" aircraft. A C-130 "Hercules" will also be on display on two days. The following is explained when practicing the jump: "Military round canopy parachute systems open automatically using a pull-up line as soon as the jumper leaves the aircraft. The jumper cannot control the canopy and is exposed to the winds during the descent."

Zitat Icon

As the drop is therefore very dependent on the weather, the exact zones cannot be determined in advance.

Das Militärkommando Tirol in einer Aussendung

Drop zones are selected spontaneously
In mountainous terrain, "special care" must be taken when selecting the jumpers' drop points due to rapidly changing winds. "As the drop-off is therefore very dependent on the weather, the exact zones cannot be determined in advance." The Standschützen barracks and Innsbruck Airport serve as the base or starting point. Civil air traffic will not be disrupted by the exercise.

An Augusta Bell 212 helicopter will explore the landing zone (archive image). (Bild: APA Österreich Bild/HERBERT NEUBAUER)
An Augusta Bell 212 helicopter will explore the landing zone (archive image).
(Bild: APA Österreich Bild/HERBERT NEUBAUER)

Helicopter explores landing zone
"Before parachutists are dropped off, an Augusta Bell 212 helicopter will explore the landing zone and land in open terrain. A flight rescuer and an emergency paramedic are also on board to be able to react quickly in the event of injuries."

Jumps take place from Monday to Friday - weather permitting. By the way: The "Krone" newspaper has asked to accompany the exercise for a report. "Unfortunately, this is not possible due to data protection", they say.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
