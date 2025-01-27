"Krone" commentary
A speedy ride into the unknown
No real success. Not another defeat. The elections in Lower Austria's municipalities no longer change anything for the ÖVP, which has been in a stable sideways position for months.
And yet something is happening in the black heartland.
It is often the smaller events that point to bigger things to come.
One such indication could be seen last Thursday in Amstetten. After work, 180 to 200 people gathered on the main square with whistles and banners for a demonstration against a blue-black coalition.
The majority were more mature gentlemen and even more ladies. They held up self-painted banners: "Citizens for a better future", they read. Anyone who talked to these people realized that they were not confused screamers, but rather conservative parents, grandmas and grandpas, teachers, IT experts and pensioners who were concerned about Austria's future.
You can sense a certain bewilderment in the people, as the ÖVP could be swept along almost willy-nilly by the FPÖ on a speedy ride into the unknown.
These few people from Amstetten will not stop Kickl's rise with the help of the ÖVP. Just as Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde's sermon and plea for mercy in Washington's national church will not stop Donald Trump.
But they are important signs from the previously calm center of society.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.