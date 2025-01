Grabher meets former Linz winner in the opener

Kraus in second qualifying round

Four Austrians were represented in qualifying from Sunday, but only one progressed. Sinja Kraus survived the first round with a smooth 6:1,6:2 over Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP-7) and will play for a place in the main competition on Monday. Tamara Kostic, Mavie Österreicher and Liel Rothensteiner all failed to win a set in the first round.