Deadline expired

Dead and injured by gunfire in Lebanon

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 14:24

A deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops in southern Lebanon expired on Sunday. Tensions have already arisen. At least eleven people were killed by Israeli fire, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Residents had tried to return to their homes in the south. However, Israeli troops are still stationed there. According to recordings, the people came with motorcades, yellow Hezbollah flags and motorcades with portraits of the slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

"We are determined to enter our villages - at whatever cost," a woman named Fatima told the dpa news agency. A man named Mohammed said his family had the right to enter their own home. "They should have left. They are occupiers and this is our land," said a man called Ali about the Israeli army.

The residents had to be patient, he said. (Bild: AFP/Rabih Daher)
The residents had to be patient, he said.
(Bild: AFP/Rabih Daher)
They had Hezbollah flags and portraits of the slain Hezbollah leader with them. (Bild: AP/Bilal Hussein)
They had Hezbollah flags and portraits of the slain Hezbollah leader with them.
(Bild: AP/Bilal Hussein)
The Israeli army is still stationed in Lebanon. (Bild: AFP/Rabih Daher)
The Israeli army is still stationed in Lebanon.
(Bild: AFP/Rabih Daher)

There were initially no reports of major battles. However, according to Lebanese reports, at least eleven people were killed by Israeli fire, including one soldier. 83 others were injured. Israel's military spoke of warning shots because suspects had approached. Several people had been arrested and were being questioned.

Return not yet possible
UN Special Coordinator Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said that the conditions in the country did not yet allow the residents to return. According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli army is now trying to keep people out of the affected areas as much as possible and is asking for patience.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun said: "I share the joy of the people in the south over the triumph of justice and call on them to exercise restraint and trust in the (Lebanese) armed forces." The Lebanese army in turn announced that it would not be able to deploy its troops as agreed. It would accompany residents on their return.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
