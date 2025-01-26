Vorteilswelt
Electricity and water

Storm Éowyn: Irish infrastructure collapses

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 09:27

The consequences of Storm Éowyn are still being felt in Great Britain and Ireland. Around 402,000 households, farms and businesses in the Republic of Ireland and 140,000 more in Northern Ireland were still without power on Saturday evening, according to energy supplier ESB Networks.

According to reports, around 120,000 people in the Republic of Ireland also had no running water and the water supply for a further 400,000 was at risk.

The water supplier Uisce Éireann said it was working to restore its services. The island of Ireland was hit particularly hard by the storm on Friday.

According to the government in Edinburgh, around 35,000 households in parts of Scotland are also still without power. Traffic remains disrupted. Roads are closed and many train, bus, flight and ferry connections still have to be canceled, according to a statement.

"Prepare for continued disruption"
Scotland's head of government, John Swinney, expressed hope that schools closed due to the storm would soon be able to reopen. However, with regard to the overall situation, he said: "People should prepare for continued disruption."

Éowyn hit Ireland and parts of the UK on Friday night, causing massive damage and bringing public life in the affected regions to a virtual standstill. The clean-up work is expected to take days. Wind and rain are expected again on Sunday.

In Ireland, a man died on Friday after a tree fell on his car. Gusts of wind developed incredible force, with peak winds of 190 km/h being measured.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

