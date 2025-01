Win and goal for Kasper, loss for Rossi

Thrilling final phase

Rossi's team cut their teeth on Andrei Kuzmenko, whose two goals - including the one to make it 5:2 in the 55th minute - made the difference in the Flames' favor. The last eight minutes of the game were particularly exciting, in which five goals were scored, starting with 1:4 for the visitors. Mats Zuccarello scored the last goal to make it 4:5 just 27 seconds before the final buzzer. Kasper now has seven goals and eight assists, Rossi 17 goals and 25 assists. Rossi was on the ice for 18:48 minutes; Kasper for 15:42.