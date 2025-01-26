Rural youth athletes: “A brilliant day in lederhosen”

In addition to ice shooters, the participants took part in ski races, tobogganing and nail competitions. Lukas and Moritz even slipped into lederhosen instead of ski outfits: "The weather is perfect. A unique Lederhosen day," said the duo from Unternberg happily. The lugers had to change their plans at short notice: "The plan was for the route to lead through the forest to the award ceremony in the village below," says Hochwimmer. Due to the lack of snow, the race was moved further up the mountain.