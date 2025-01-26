30-meter tower made of ice: “Many give up quickly”

Danger to life from falling lumps of ice

The ice axe is only a few centimetres into the frozen water. The crampons dig into the vertical ice wall, which is shaped with massive ice nubs as an ascent aid. "For us, this is called ice climbing cauliflower, which can be life-threatening when you're trying to climb down. If you get hit on the head by the falling lumps of ice, you won't get up again," Manfred Posch warns the onlookers, who gaze in amazement at the 30-metre-high ice tower.