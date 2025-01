Several drunk drivers stopped in just one night

Around midnight, a police patrol was called to Hallein-Burgfried. A car was parked in a field. The occupant, a 30-year-old who was obviously drunk, first told the officers a tall tale. His wife had been driving and had run away from the scene of the accident in panic. However, he became entangled in contradictions and finally confessed to having driven the car. He had 1.84 per mille alcohol in his blood.