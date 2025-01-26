A chaotic Green who creates a bad climate

8200 euro salary

Özta's track record is manageable. According to his own statements, this includes the fact that the night subway was running again during the lockdown and his commitment to apprentices. On the other hand, his salary is quite generous: 8231.00 euros gross per month. On February 22, there will be a green showdown at the state assembly before the list is drawn up. Öztas has truly earned the title of "Punch of the Week"!