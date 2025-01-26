Punch of the week
A chaotic Green who creates a bad climate
He is the youngest local councillor in the town hall and has attracted particular attention now, at the end of the legislative period: Ömer Öztas from the Green Party.
The politician of Turkish origin from Brigittenau is said to have smuggled around 100 people into the party in order to secure his re-election. The 24-year-old is also alleged to have paid some of the membership fees of 40 euros a year.
As a result, the Green Party wants to throw the chaotic mandatary out of the party. He has thus done the Greens a disservice just 13 weeks before the Vienna elections. Instead of pouring energy into the election campaign, the party is once again preoccupied with itself.
8200 euro salary
Özta's track record is manageable. According to his own statements, this includes the fact that the night subway was running again during the lockdown and his commitment to apprentices. On the other hand, his salary is quite generous: 8231.00 euros gross per month. On February 22, there will be a green showdown at the state assembly before the list is drawn up. Öztas has truly earned the title of "Punch of the Week"!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.