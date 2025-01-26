Vorteilswelt
Punch of the week

A chaotic Green who creates a bad climate

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 16:00

He is the youngest local councillor in the town hall and has attracted particular attention now, at the end of the legislative period: Ömer Öztas from the Green Party.

0 Kommentare

 The politician of Turkish origin from Brigittenau is said to have smuggled around 100 people into the party in order to secure his re-election. The 24-year-old is also alleged to have paid some of the membership fees of 40 euros a year.

As a result, the Green Party wants to throw the chaotic mandatary out of the party. He has thus done the Greens a disservice just 13 weeks before the Vienna elections. Instead of pouring energy into the election campaign, the party is once again preoccupied with itself.

8200 euro salary
Özta's track record is manageable. According to his own statements, this includes the fact that the night subway was running again during the lockdown and his commitment to apprentices. On the other hand, his salary is quite generous: 8231.00 euros gross per month. On February 22, there will be a green showdown at the state assembly before the list is drawn up. Öztas has truly earned the title of "Punch of the Week"! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
