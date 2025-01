Screams after fall! Big worries for Nina Ortlieb

Haunted by bad luck with injuries

Ortlieb's injury history is book-filling, she had only fought her way back for the umpteenth time after breaking her tibia and fibula. In addition to multiple knee operations, she has suffered fractures in her pelvis, pubic bone, upper arm, metacarpals (3x), ankle (2x), a shoulder dislocation and rib fracture. His nose was also damaged several times. Now, shortly before the home World Championships in Saalbach, the next major setback ...