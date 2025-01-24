Eisbullen made for a memorable night

Unbelievable - there's always room for more. The remaining Bulls - Lanzinger's first and Kogler's professional debut - proved this in the most impressive way. Inspired by Genoway's lightning lead in the power play, they performed brilliantly - full throttle in the duels, full throttle in the forecheck, uncompromising in defense, great blocked shots. And they scored in front: Huber again in overtime, then Nienhuis - assisted by Kolarik, who was playing with a lot of nerve. The atmosphere in the Eisarena was gigantic, nobody was able to stay in their seats. This also applied to KAC two-goalie Vorauer, who then went into goal for Dahm.