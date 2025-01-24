Vorteilswelt
5:0 win against KAC

Eisbullen made for a memorable night

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 22:54

Eisbullen coach Oliver David was forced to withdraw eleven cracks, but Salzburg outdid themselves and celebrated their first win of the season against the KAC with 5:0. Temporary captain Mario Huber: "Great fun with this squad."

Unbelievable - there's always more to come. Recently without nine cracks, only birthday boy Kosmachuk and goalie Kickert came back against KAC, but Schneider, Nissner, Thaler (all sick), Bourke (injured) dropped out. So eleven cracks

Unbelievable - there's always room for more. The remaining Bulls - Lanzinger's first and Kogler's professional debut - proved this in the most impressive way. Inspired by Genoway's lightning lead in the power play, they performed brilliantly - full throttle in the duels, full throttle in the forecheck, uncompromising in defense, great blocked shots. And they scored in front: Huber again in overtime, then Nienhuis - assisted by Kolarik, who was playing with a lot of nerve. The atmosphere in the Eisarena was gigantic, nobody was able to stay in their seats. This also applied to KAC two-goalie Vorauer, who then went into goal for Dahm.

Zitat Icon

We had so many young players in the team, they were all hungry. Atte Tolvanen was outstanding once again

Scott Kosmachuk

Salzburg even survived five minutes short-handed after Auer checked Hundertpfund from behind and the referees were unable to obtain video images (a defect). And continued to put up a strong fight.

Zitat Icon

Everyone grew in their role. It was great fun with the squad

Mario Huber

"We had so many young players in the team, they were all hungry. Atte Tolvanen was outstanding once again," said a happy Scott Kosmachuk. "A great birthday present, my mother is also in the hall. It's her first game in Europe."

Rowe and Huber scored to make it 5:0 - the first win of the season over KAC. The captain was proud: "Everyone has grown in their role. It was great fun with the squad." No fun: Hundertpfund's unpunished frustration attack on Genoway at the end.

Porträt von Robert Groiss
Robert Groiss
