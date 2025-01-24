5:0 win against KAC
Eisbullen made for a memorable night
Eisbullen coach Oliver David was forced to withdraw eleven cracks, but Salzburg outdid themselves and celebrated their first win of the season against the KAC with 5:0. Temporary captain Mario Huber: "Great fun with this squad."
Unbelievable - there's always more to come. Recently without nine cracks, only birthday boy Kosmachuk and goalie Kickert came back against KAC, but Schneider, Nissner, Thaler (all sick), Bourke (injured) dropped out. So eleven cracks
Unbelievable - there's always room for more. The remaining Bulls - Lanzinger's first and Kogler's professional debut - proved this in the most impressive way. Inspired by Genoway's lightning lead in the power play, they performed brilliantly - full throttle in the duels, full throttle in the forecheck, uncompromising in defense, great blocked shots. And they scored in front: Huber again in overtime, then Nienhuis - assisted by Kolarik, who was playing with a lot of nerve. The atmosphere in the Eisarena was gigantic, nobody was able to stay in their seats. This also applied to KAC two-goalie Vorauer, who then went into goal for Dahm.
We had so many young players in the team, they were all hungry. Atte Tolvanen was outstanding once again
Scott Kosmachuk
Salzburg even survived five minutes short-handed after Auer checked Hundertpfund from behind and the referees were unable to obtain video images (a defect). And continued to put up a strong fight.
Everyone grew in their role. It was great fun with the squad
Mario Huber
"We had so many young players in the team, they were all hungry. Atte Tolvanen was outstanding once again," said a happy Scott Kosmachuk. "A great birthday present, my mother is also in the hall. It's her first game in Europe."
Rowe and Huber scored to make it 5:0 - the first win of the season over KAC. The captain was proud: "Everyone has grown in their role. It was great fun with the squad." No fun: Hundertpfund's unpunished frustration attack on Genoway at the end.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.