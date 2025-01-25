Women’s downhill in Garmisch – LIVE from 10.15 am

Here in the live ticker:
A jump into the "Kingdom of Heaven" over the "Ice Slope" down into "Hell": For the alpine ski women, some of the most notorious passages in the World Cup are coming up this weekend in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. In the training sessions for the Kandahar downhill on Saturday (10.15 a.m.) and the super-G on Sunday (11 a.m.), the piste presented a contrasting picture. "It was brutally slow yesterday. Today the speed was where it should be in the downhill," said Christina Ager, who came third in Friday's training.
After the rain on Thursday, the ski racers were rewarded with sunshine and significantly improved piste conditions the following day. The Italian Sofia Goggia, who had arrived with a Cortina success in her luggage, demonstrated with the best time in the final training that she is also a force to be reckoned with in Garmisch. Ricarda Haaser and Ager (+0.52) were the best ÖSV skiers ex aequo in third place behind the US American Breezy Johnson (+0.37 sec.). Nina Ortlieb was already 1.3 seconds behind Goggia in sixth place.
Here are the intermediate results:
Two-time winner of the season Cornelia Hütter lined up in 24th place, 2.26 sec behind. "I didn't get the line I actually wanted to ski at all. Now I know where I don't have to ski. It really pushed me out a few times and I was completely off the mark. We definitely have to do better tomorrow," said the Styrian, who wants more after finishing sixth and ninth.
Kandahar slope significantly improved on Friday
The athletes were delighted with the significantly improved course. "Everyone woke up this morning and thought to themselves: 'Phew, you can also be pleasantly surprised'. It was now compactly hard from top to bottom," said Ortlieb. As the speed increased, so did the challenge, as Haaser noted. "Some of the waves are really poisonous because there is simply a lot more speed. But it's fun, it's a challenge, it's dark, that's how a downhill should be."
Ager survived a moment of shock. "I got a bit far out of hell. But thankfully everything turned out well. I had already thought about driving through the gate," said the 29-year-old Tyrolean. Venier spoke of "feeling it out". "Now I've remembered that it's very, very dark, even when the weather is nice. In Garmisch, it's pretty busy."
Austria's best female speed skiers have fond memories of the town below the Zugspitze. Hütter stood on the podium twice at the last ski race held in Bavaria in 2022. After third place in the downhill, she shared the super-G victory with Federica Brignone the following day. It's also good ground for Venier. "I have a deep connection with Garmisch - my first podium (2017), my first victory (2019, note). Garmisch will always remain in my heart, it's something special," says the 31-year-old Tyrolean. "It's a bit like a home race for me."
Open World Championship places in the ÖSV team
The weekend is also the women's speed dress rehearsal for the World Ski Championships in Saalbach. Hütter and Venier are considered fixed starters in both disciplines, while Rädler has already finished third and eighth in the super-G. The Vorarlberg native has yet to achieve a single-digit result in the downhill. Haaser has one fifth place each in downhill and super-G. For the 31-year-old, the two World Cup races are "very important in view of the season's highlight. I really want to be there in the super-G and downhill. That's the big goal."
Alongside Ager, Mirjam Puchner also has a debt to pay with a ninth place in the super-G and tenth place in the downhill. However, the Salzburg native is physically ailing, she did not finish the race on Thursday and finished outside the top 40 on Friday. Ortlieb is also under pressure. The 2023 downhill runner-up world champion also referred to her only top result of the winter. "Of course I'm worried. But I still have my 8th place from the downhill. There aren't that many people who have a lot to show in the downhill."
Azzurri as the hunted
Lindsey Vonn will once again be the center of attention in Garmisch. The World Cup returnee has already triumphed nine times on the Kandahar, and in 2017 she even celebrated one of her most emotional victories with her comeback victory after a ten-month injury break. The top favorites are the Italians Brignone and Goggia, who lead the downhill World Cup. "We are in the hunter position," said Venier. "We will give 100 percent. Staberl in at the top and out at the bottom."
