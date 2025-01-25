Women’s downhill in Garmisch – LIVE from 10.15 am

Open World Championship places in the ÖSV team

The weekend is also the women's speed dress rehearsal for the World Ski Championships in Saalbach. Hütter and Venier are considered fixed starters in both disciplines, while Rädler has already finished third and eighth in the super-G. The Vorarlberg native has yet to achieve a single-digit result in the downhill. Haaser has one fifth place each in downhill and super-G. For the 31-year-old, the two World Cup races are "very important in view of the season's highlight. I really want to be there in the super-G and downhill. That's the big goal."