Families create a mega bike park in Wald

Local professionals also delighted

The course itself is suitable for everyone: "For young and old, for beginners and professionals. Because there are various levels of difficulty - blue, red, black. It offers everything a biker's heart desires," says a delighted Pacher. But it's not "just" locals who should have fun here: "Our region should develop even more into a mountain bike destination - and for that we need offers like this," emphasizes Michaela Pacher from the tourism association.