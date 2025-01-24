At Lake Millstatt
Families create a mega bike park in Wald
Spectacular new offer for trail riders and tourism in a leased piece of forest in Obermillstatt - thanks to an alliance of five families and the municipality. One highlight: the planned airbag.
This new meeting place for young people and trail riders will probably play all the tunes: A leased forest area in Obermillstatt is currently being transformed into a mega bike park. In addition to the municipality and tourism association, five families are making this possible. "On the one hand, our children are passionate bikers, on the other hand, we want to create an additional offer for the region," says co-initiator Peter Pacher.
The wooded area where the trails and the jump line can be found is located between the education center and the sports field, which (as reported) is being renovated and enlarged. The area, where the approximately 1,250-metre-long built-up trail can be found, "should be an important link between the facilities for everyone".
Local professionals also delighted
The course itself is suitable for everyone: "For young and old, for beginners and professionals. Because there are various levels of difficulty - blue, red, black. It offers everything a biker's heart desires," says a delighted Pacher. But it's not "just" locals who should have fun here: "Our region should develop even more into a mountain bike destination - and for that we need offers like this," emphasizes Michaela Pacher from the tourism association.
Further bike projects are planned. The construction is also important for local professionals: "Our figurehead Stefan Müller will also be on site and train here. Young talents like Lukas Baumgartner practise their tricks. Anyone interested can learn from professional guides in future."
"Carinthia has a unique offer"
The absolute highlight will be the planned airbag as a safe landing area for training daring jumps on the sports field. "You won't find this anywhere else in Carinthia. We have a unique offer," says Michaela Pacher proudly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
