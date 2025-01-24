Trump’s rush for power also drives up the price of gold

Confidence in the financial stability of the USA is waning

"In addition to the geopolitical developments in the Middle East and Ukraine, the policies of the new Trump administration will have a particular impact on the price of gold," explained market expert Andrea Greisel from Fürst Fugger Privatbank just a few days ago. There are concerns that the numerous political decisions regarding the inauguration will continue to drive inflation and government debt in the US. According to Greisel, confidence in the financial stability of the USA is waning and many investors would rather bet on gold than bonds.