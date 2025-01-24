Shitstorm for hat photo
Kardashian loses 150,000 followers because of Melania
"Girl - you sold out for far-right Trump propaganda!" Politics can be damaging to business in America in 2025. Kim Kardashian has now found this out.
The social media queen posted a photo of First Lady Melania Trump wearing a hat on her Instagram story and X - shortly after her husband Donald had taken the oath of office.
"You are despicable"
This was not only followed by a shitstorm. According to the influencer marketing agency "Socially Powerful", Kardashian has lost 144,963 followers since uploading the Melania snapshot. Since then, 9553 fans have "unfriended" her on X. With often very direct parting words such as "Now we finally see your true face" or "You're despicable - how can you show Melania instead of Martin!"
The latter referred to the fact that the day of Donald Trump's oath of office fell on the holiday commemorating civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
Friendship with Ivanka Trump
Although Kardashian has mostly supported the Democratic Party in the past, she has also been friends with Ivanka Trump for many years.
She established the connection to father Donald. Kardashian was then able to convince him to pardon Alice Maria Johnson. The black woman had been sentenced to life imprisonment for drug offenses.
In 2020, Kim then announced that she would no longer publicly support any presidential candidates. Instead, she wanted to campaign fully for judicial reform in terms of prison sentences for drug offenses - regardless of who is in the White House.
358 million followers
Although there are now also calls on social media for Kardashian to boycott her and her products because of the Melania picture, the loss of almost 150,000 followers will only affect her slightly. After all, 358 million fans follow the 44-year-old on Instagram alone.
