Kardashian loses 150,000 followers because of Melania

"You are despicable"

This was not only followed by a shitstorm. According to the influencer marketing agency "Socially Powerful", Kardashian has lost 144,963 followers since uploading the Melania snapshot. Since then, 9553 fans have "unfriended" her on X. With often very direct parting words such as "Now we finally see your true face" or "You're despicable - how can you show Melania instead of Martin!"