Trump sets up working group on digital currency

Meme Coin launched

The administration of Trump's predecessor Joe Biden took a rather cautious and restrictive approach to digital currencies. The new president, on the other hand, had a so-called "meme coin" with his likeness issued shortly before taking office - a kind of digital commemorative coin that can be traded. The market value of the "$TRUMP" coin initially soared to almost 15 billion dollars - but has since fallen to the 6.6 billion dollar mark.