Long competition break extended once again

It's been a long time! The last time Stefan Pokorny faced an opponent in a competition was in May last year. The karateka has only been training since the European Championships in Croatia. "I actually think that's a good thing. I've been able to really invest a lot in training," says the man from Kuchl. "I've been able to work through a lot of blocks of endurance and strength, I've trained at a really high level." The Premier League in Paris (Marina Vukovic is on the starting line) should finally resume on Friday. But that's not going to happen. The Kuchler injured his ankle in training a few days ago. "I have absolutely no idea how it happened," said the 33-year-old, clearly puzzled.