World Championship train station ready! Fans have to go to the container toilet

There are too few passengers for toilets

Why? ÖBB only builds toilet facilities at its stops if there are more than 1000 passengers boarding and alighting there on average every day. This figure is not reached in the tranquil Pinzgau municipality. However, things will be very different during the World Ski Championships. The "Maishofen-Saalbach" stop - as it is officially known - will be the hub for all fans and spectators. There are hardly any parking spaces in the Glemmtal itself, so traveling by public transport is highly recommended. "If everyone comes by car, it will be difficult," emphasize the World Cup organizers like a prayer wheel. But where are the thousands of rail passengers supposed to relieve themselves during the World Championships? Is there even a threat of a "poo catastrophe" at Maishofen station? No!