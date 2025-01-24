Vorteilswelt
World Ski Championships 2025

World Championship train station ready! Fans have to go to the container toilet

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 07:08

The train station for the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm is officially open. The 18.5 million euro building is technically perfect, but no toilets have been installed. A local leader solved the toilet dilemma after all ...

0 Kommentare

The question was on the tip of the tongues of the journalists present. But it was asked by a man who had just got off a regional train at the official opening of Maishofen station on Thursday. "Is there a toilet there," he blurted out. He hit a sore point. The 18.5 million euro building is the most important hub for the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. However, as reported several times, there are no toilets.

There are too few passengers for toilets
Why? ÖBB only builds toilet facilities at its stops if there are more than 1000 passengers boarding and alighting there on average every day. This figure is not reached in the tranquil Pinzgau municipality. However, things will be very different during the World Ski Championships. The "Maishofen-Saalbach" stop - as it is officially known - will be the hub for all fans and spectators. There are hardly any parking spaces in the Glemmtal itself, so traveling by public transport is highly recommended. "If everyone comes by car, it will be difficult," emphasize the World Cup organizers like a prayer wheel. But where are the thousands of rail passengers supposed to relieve themselves during the World Championships? Is there even a threat of a "poo catastrophe" at Maishofen station? No!

Mayor Stefan Aglassinger (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Mayor Stefan Aglassinger
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Containers will be dismantled after the World Cup
Mayor Stefan Aglassinger has tried to find a solution. A construction company is providing two containers free of charge, which will become mobile toilet facilities. "We'll have 14 to 16 toilets, that will have to be enough," says the mayor, visibly annoyed. The toilet containers will be dismantled at the end of the World Cup. Aglassinger: "The station had no toilets for years - nobody was bothered."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
