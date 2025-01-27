Concert highlight
“Krone” brings Sir Rod Stewart back to Vienna!
He is tireless and still in top form - Sir Rod Stewart celebrated his 80th birthday just a few days ago and is actually going on another big tour. In keeping with the tour title "One More Time", the rugged cult voice can be seen again in the Wiener Stadthalle on December 9.
At the proud age of 80, some people just feed the pigeons in the park or retire to their own four walls to enjoy their twilight years in peace and quiet. Not so Sir Rod Stewart. He watches the soccer matches of his favorite club Celtic Glasgow live in the stadium almost every week or has himself appointed by King Charles as an ambassador for his charity.
A wonderful project
Stewart is also still going strong musically. During the pandemic, he created the swing album "Swing Fever" together with jack-of-all-trades Jools Holland, taking him back to his musical roots. "These songs were on my parents' radio all day," he told the Krone in an interview, "it was wonderful to be able to immerse myself so deeply in this world for this project."
Stewart actually wanted to cut back significantly on major live tours, but the popularity of the audience and the fun of performing prevented a premature retirement from the stage. After a celebrated Vienna Stadthalle show in the summer of 2024, Sir Rod is now returning there this winter - the Krone is bringing him to the Austrian capital on December 9 as part of the One More Time tour. You can look forward to all of the rock legend's greatest hits. Tickets and all other information about the top tour will be available at www.oeticket.com from Friday, January 31 at 10 am.
