“Krone” brings Sir Rod Stewart back to Vienna!

Stewart actually wanted to cut back significantly on major live tours, but the popularity of the audience and the fun of performing prevented a premature retirement from the stage. After a celebrated Vienna Stadthalle show in the summer of 2024, Sir Rod is now returning there this winter - the Krone is bringing him to the Austrian capital on December 9 as part of the One More Time tour. You can look forward to all of the rock legend's greatest hits. Tickets and all other information about the top tour will be available at www.oeticket.com from Friday, January 31 at 10 am.