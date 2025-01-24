Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Important measure"

Tyrol expands vaccination program for babies

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 16:00

As soon as the child is born, there are a few things to consider to ensure the baby's well-being. Above all, vaccinations are important to protect the newborn in the long term.

0 Kommentare

High vaccination rates make it possible to contain serious illnesses and prevent severe courses of disease, such as influenza or whooping cough. This is precisely why vaccinations are one of the most important and, above all, most effective measures in preventive medicine.

The range of free vaccinations has now been expanded: Since the end of last year, newborns have been able to receive the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine at no extra cost.

Zitat Icon

The vaccination offers families in Tyrol an important preventative measure and sustainably strengthens the healthcare of our youngest children in need of protection.

Gesundheits- und Bildungslandesrätin Cornelia Hagele (Bild: Birbaumer Johanna)

LR Cornalia Hagele (ÖVP)

Bild: Birbaumer Johanna

Respiratory infections with RS viruses can lead to severe courses and complications such as pneumonia with respiratory distress, especially in newborns and infants. February is the peak of the disease, so it is advisable to have your child vaccinated now as a precautionary measure so that they are optimally protected.

Timely vaccination is very important
According to experts, it is advisable to vaccinate newborns before their first RSV season. "Vaccination offers families in Tyrol an important preventative measure and strengthens the healthcare of our youngest children in need of protection in the long term," said LR Hagele (ÖVP).

The province of Tyrol is providing 44,000 euros for the expansion of the vaccination campaign. "With the free RSV vaccination for newborns, the risk of severe RSV disease in the lower respiratory tract can be reduced by around 80 percent. The vaccination works immediately!", emphasizes Health Director Theresa Geley.

Lorenz Kanzian, Kronenzeitung

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf