Tyrol expands vaccination program for babies
As soon as the child is born, there are a few things to consider to ensure the baby's well-being. Above all, vaccinations are important to protect the newborn in the long term.
High vaccination rates make it possible to contain serious illnesses and prevent severe courses of disease, such as influenza or whooping cough. This is precisely why vaccinations are one of the most important and, above all, most effective measures in preventive medicine.
The range of free vaccinations has now been expanded: Since the end of last year, newborns have been able to receive the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine at no extra cost.
The vaccination offers families in Tyrol an important preventative measure and sustainably strengthens the healthcare of our youngest children in need of protection.
Respiratory infections with RS viruses can lead to severe courses and complications such as pneumonia with respiratory distress, especially in newborns and infants. February is the peak of the disease, so it is advisable to have your child vaccinated now as a precautionary measure so that they are optimally protected.
Timely vaccination is very important
According to experts, it is advisable to vaccinate newborns before their first RSV season. "Vaccination offers families in Tyrol an important preventative measure and strengthens the healthcare of our youngest children in need of protection in the long term," said LR Hagele (ÖVP).
The province of Tyrol is providing 44,000 euros for the expansion of the vaccination campaign. "With the free RSV vaccination for newborns, the risk of severe RSV disease in the lower respiratory tract can be reduced by around 80 percent. The vaccination works immediately!", emphasizes Health Director Theresa Geley.
