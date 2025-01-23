The “new” main square gets a cool oasis

Two bands of granite paving

One component is a promenade fringe consisting of two bands of durable granite paving. These run along both sides of the façades and extend as far as the bridge plateaus. This identity-creating design element directs the flow of movement from the inner city across the Nibelungen Bridge and at the same time strengthens the connection to the opposite bank of the Danube. The promenade edge picks up on the original structures, ensures clear zoning and offers space for a variety of uses such as gastronomy, mobility with bicycles and scooters, as well as open-use zones for art exhibitions, pop-up shade elements and new tree plantings. Open corridors create space for strolling, and the smooth surface ensures accessibility throughout.