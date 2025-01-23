Attractiveness
The “new” main square gets a cool oasis
"It will be a space for encounters, events and recreation - a place that strengthens Linz's identity and is accessible to everyone," emphasized Dietmar Prammer, managing deputy mayor of Linz, and Eva Schobesberger, city councillor for climate change, during the announcement of the winning project for the redesign of Linz's main square.
At the end of last year, the city presented the integrated city center concept, which serves as a guideline for the future development of the central city area. It defines clear goals to strengthen the city center as a multifunctional living space. At the heart of the concept is the vision of making the city center more sustainable, barrier-free and liveable. Particular attention was paid to the main square, which not only functions as an event venue and meeting place, but also plays an important role as a historical center.
Markets, concerts and other events that fill the main square with life should be maintained in the future and continue to make it a lively center for Linzers and visitors.
Accessibility as a central criterion
The aim of the anonymous competition was to develop innovative proposals for the redesign of Linz's main square as well as creative ideas for the transition area to the Nibelungen Bridge. The objectives defined in the city center concept as well as other urban planning, traffic and ecological aspects were taken into account. The creation of a barrier-free design in line with current requirements was a key criterion.
Project unanimously declared the winner
The winning project from the 34 entries in the open architectural competition was presented on Thursday. As with the project for Martin-Luther-Platz, the author is 3:0 Landschaftsarchitektur Gachowetz-Luger-Zimmermann OG. "It impresses with its respectful treatment of the historical identity of the square, paired with innovative and sustainable concepts that meet the needs of the people of Linz," emphasizes Dietmar Prammer, Managing Deputy Mayor of the SP.
Second largest square in Austria
The award-winning concept for the redesign of the main square is characterized by a clear and future-oriented vision. The central idea is to create a space that preserves the past and at the same time meets the requirements of the present and future. Linz's main square, the second largest square in Austria, is regarded as an indispensable meeting place for the city's inhabitants. At the same time, it is an important link between Linz's city center and the district of Linz-Urfahr. Its redesign requires careful handling of the existing structure on the one hand and the implementation of new, future-oriented measures on the other.
Concept relies on careful interventions
"It is a great pleasure for us to have won the competition for the redesign of Linz's main square. Our concept focuses on concise but cautious interventions in order to preserve the identity of the main square and at the same time increase the quality of stay through green oases and sustainable design elements," says Oliver Gachowetz, Büro 3:0 Landschaftsarchitektur. The basic design principle is to preserve the permanent center of the square and to define it with an edge zone, which is referred to as the new hem.
Two bands of granite paving
One component is a promenade fringe consisting of two bands of durable granite paving. These run along both sides of the façades and extend as far as the bridge plateaus. This identity-creating design element directs the flow of movement from the inner city across the Nibelungen Bridge and at the same time strengthens the connection to the opposite bank of the Danube. The promenade edge picks up on the original structures, ensures clear zoning and offers space for a variety of uses such as gastronomy, mobility with bicycles and scooters, as well as open-use zones for art exhibitions, pop-up shade elements and new tree plantings. Open corridors create space for strolling, and the smooth surface ensures accessibility throughout.
Seated steps are created
Making the square more attractive also includes urban plateaus in front of the bridgehead buildings. By raising the ground level on both sides, forecourts are created that serve as connecting elements to the bridgehead terraces. These plateaus are part of the fringe and are accessed via ramped stairs. Raising the level creates additional root space for new tree plantings above the underground parking garage. Visitors can overlook the square from a seating staircase.
Oasis around the Neptune Fountain
A cool oasis will be created around the Neptune Fountain by unsealing around 400 square meters. Three large plane trees will provide pleasant shade here, while a sponge city structure under the water-bound surface will ensure a sustainable supply of air and water for the trees. Removable seating and a newly positioned drinking fountain create an inviting place to linger and chat.
Shade-providing tram stop canopy
The streetcar stops are being modernized with spacious canopies that provide protection from the weather, ensure that these important waiting areas are not shaded and at the same time convey an impression of lightness and openness. They create sufficient space for seating and ensure comfort while waiting for the streetcar.
Implementation from 2026
As a next step, the City of Linz intends to award planning services to the competition winner. The competition entry will serve as the basis for a large number of consultations with specialist planners and stakeholders. The first implementation steps are planned for 2026.
"A place to feel good"
"I want the new main square to be a place where people can feel good - with more shade and high-quality places to spend time. In particular, the planned green oases, such as around the Neptune Fountain and in the area in front of the bridgehead buildings, will not only enrich the appearance of the square, but above all create noticeable cooling effects for hot days and improve the microclimate. It is a project for the people of our city that shows how climate adaptation and urban development can go hand in hand," says Climate City Councillor Eva Schobesberger.
