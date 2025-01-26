Mogwai: Lighter music in darker times

New things are more important than nostalgia

And this is likely to remain the case for some time to come, even if Mogwai have now reached quite a respectable age. "I'm proud of it," says Braithwaite when asked about this year's 30th anniversary. "But it's not as important as a new album. New music is always more important than nostalgia. But it's certainly an achievement." Looking back nostalgically is not the group's greatest strength anyway, even if Braithwaite wrote down his memoirs a few years ago with "Spaceships Over Glasgow". "The four of us don't have the best memories," smiles the musician. "Although mine is certainly the worst. When Martin and Dominic talk about a particular gig in detail, I often can't remember it at all."