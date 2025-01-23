Fateful day for controversial interim storage facility

"We are talking about a maximum of 15 trips per day"

"We fear noise and odor nuisance and a breeding ground for pests," says Starkenbach resident Harald Peham, co-initiator of the petition. EWP Managing Director Simon Parth does not understand the uproar. "All expert reports to date have confirmed that our type of business is completely harmless and does not cause any relevant noise or odor," he writes in a statement. Around half of the bottles, for example, are water bottles anyway. On the subject of noise, it should be mentioned that only between seven and 15 deliveries are to be expected every day and only one or two per week for collection, i.e. after pressing. Moreover, this would take place on the plant road outside the residential area.