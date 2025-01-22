Vorteilswelt
Next Streif victim

“Complex injury”: Drama surrounding DSV athletes

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 18:43

German ski racer Jacob Schramm has suffered a "complex knee injury to his left leg" and a concussion. The 26-year-old had a serious fall in the second downhill training run on the legendary Streif on Wednesday. 

0 Kommentare

The rescue helicopter had only just arrived to transport ÖSV talent Felix Hacker away. The 25-year-old suffered a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee without falling. However, this was not to be the end of the story, as a German racer was also badly hit on Wednesday.

Jacob Schramm crashed after about a minute. After the Seidlalm jump, the German fell backwards and then crashed into the safety net. Even the first images did not bode well. The 26-year-old's knee was twisted - Schramm sat in the snow with his face contorted in pain. 

To be transferred to Murnau
He was immediately rushed to help and eventually flown by helicopter to the hospital in St. Johann. In the afternoon, the DSV finally announced that Schramm had suffered a concussion and "a complex knee injury" in his fall. The 26-year-old's season is probably over prematurely.

The German will remain in hospital overnight and is due to be transferred to the Murnau Trauma Clinic on Thursday. They specialize in particularly complex injuries there. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

