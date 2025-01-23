Vitis-Zwettl bypass
FPÖ is now also stepping on the gas when it comes to road construction
Good news for the Waldviertel: the Vitis-Zwettl bypass is to be completed a year earlier - by the end of 2027. "I don't believe in postponing major projects until the day after tomorrow," emphasizes Transport Minister Udo Landbauer (FPÖ).
Part of the bypass between Vitis and Zwettl has already been completed. For the much more important and larger section in the south, which also includes the largest village of Großglobnitz, there were even fears before the national elections that the construction site would not be continued. However, Transport Minister Udo Landbauer waved it off at the time, as the "Krone" reported.
Project costs 60 million euros
Immediately before the municipal elections, the FPÖ is now stepping on the gas and announcing that construction will be completed a year earlier. "The bypass is necessary and will only be fully effective when it is completed. The work is being accelerated in order to achieve the opening to traffic by the end of 2027," says Landbauer, not wanting to waste any more time. The total costs are estimated at 60 million euros, the southern section alone at 37 million.
I want to relieve our compatriots of through traffic as soon as possible. This will increase traffic safety and the quality of the location.
Udo Landbauer (FPÖ), Verkehrslandesrat von Niederösterreich
Bild: FPÖ NÖ
Don't postpone forever
"I don't believe in postponing major projects until the day after tomorrow," says the Provincial Councillor, emphasizing the budgetary feat. This is welcomed by the President of the Waldviertel Provincial Parliament, Gottfried Waldhäusl: "The bypass is an investment in the future. It stands for quality of life and added value and is an important and correct signal for our region."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.