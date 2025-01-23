Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Vitis-Zwettl bypass

FPÖ is now also stepping on the gas when it comes to road construction

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 11:00

Good news for the Waldviertel: the Vitis-Zwettl bypass is to be completed a year earlier - by the end of 2027. "I don't believe in postponing major projects until the day after tomorrow," emphasizes Transport Minister Udo Landbauer (FPÖ).

0 Kommentare

Part of the bypass between Vitis and Zwettl has already been completed. For the much more important and larger section in the south, which also includes the largest village of Großglobnitz, there were even fears before the national elections that the construction site would not be continued. However, Transport Minister Udo Landbauer waved it off at the time, as the "Krone" reported.

Project costs 60 million euros
Immediately before the municipal elections, the FPÖ is now stepping on the gas and announcing that construction will be completed a year earlier. "The bypass is necessary and will only be fully effective when it is completed. The work is being accelerated in order to achieve the opening to traffic by the end of 2027," says Landbauer, not wanting to waste any more time. The total costs are estimated at 60 million euros, the southern section alone at 37 million.

Zitat Icon

I want to relieve our compatriots of through traffic as soon as possible. This will increase traffic safety and the quality of the location.

(Bild: FPÖ NÖ)

Udo Landbauer (FPÖ), Verkehrslandesrat von Niederösterreich

Bild: FPÖ NÖ

Don't postpone forever
"I don't believe in postponing major projects until the day after tomorrow," says the Provincial Councillor, emphasizing the budgetary feat. This is welcomed by the President of the Waldviertel Provincial Parliament, Gottfried Waldhäusl: "The bypass is an investment in the future. It stands for quality of life and added value and is an important and correct signal for our region."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf