FPÖ is now also stepping on the gas when it comes to road construction

Project costs 60 million euros

Immediately before the municipal elections, the FPÖ is now stepping on the gas and announcing that construction will be completed a year earlier. "The bypass is necessary and will only be fully effective when it is completed. The work is being accelerated in order to achieve the opening to traffic by the end of 2027," says Landbauer, not wanting to waste any more time. The total costs are estimated at 60 million euros, the southern section alone at 37 million.