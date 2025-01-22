Drama on the Streif
Next speed failure: “It really hurts”
"That really hurts. Of course it's super shitty when something like that happens. Unfortunately, it's part of the sport," said Stefan Eichberger on Wednesday after the Kitzbühel training session about the impending retirement of teammate Felix Hacker.
On the second day of training in Kitzbühel, Austria's speed team was once again down a skier. Felix Hacker was flown to hospital with pain in his left knee. A more serious injury is feared. Manuel Traninger, who crashed the day before, got off lightly with pain in his lower right leg; he skipped the timed run on Thursday but should be fit for the weekend. However, Raphael Haaser's planned return has been delayed.
The ÖSV team, which has traveled to the Hahnenkamm races without its number one racer Vincent Kriechmayr after he suffered a pulled inner ligament in his right knee in Wengen, is not resting. Not only have the performances of the veterans not been right so far this season, they also have to deal professionally with the numerous absentees.
"It's super shitty, of course"
"That really hurts. Of course it sucks when something like that happens. Unfortunately, it's part of the sport," said Stefan Eichberger after the training session, in which he came second and while the noise of the helicopter could be heard. Immediately after him was Hacker with start number 35. "It just goes so fast. Hopefully it's not that bad, that's the only hope we have." Hacker aborted his run on the steep slope, he was then flown off the mountain by helicopter for examinations.
Hacker with victory in the European Cup after Kitzbühel
The 25-year-old Carinthian Hacker has already won four European Cup races this season, including the Super-G on the Reiteralm on Monday, and is the superior overall leader. He also got a taste of World Cup action at two venues before Kitzbühel, finishing 29th in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden, 23rd in the downhill in Bormio and 14th in the super-G. "The self-confidence is very good. I'm really motivated, it could be something good this weekend," he said after the first training session, full of euphoria. 24 hours later, his dreams seemed to be shattered.
In addition to the long-term injured Max Franz (fractures in both legs/November 2022), the men's speed department is also currently without Daniel Danklmaier (suffered bone bruises on both knees in Val Gardena/Gröden in December). In addition, all-rounder Raphael Haaser is still missing, having severely overstretched a cruciate ligament during his retirement in the giant slalom in Val d'Isere. Lukas Feurstein suffered a broken metacarpal bone in training in December, but returned to the World Cup in Adelboden.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
