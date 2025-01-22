Next speed failure: “It really hurts”

"It's super shitty, of course"

"That really hurts. Of course it sucks when something like that happens. Unfortunately, it's part of the sport," said Stefan Eichberger after the training session, in which he came second and while the noise of the helicopter could be heard. Immediately after him was Hacker with start number 35. "It just goes so fast. Hopefully it's not that bad, that's the only hope we have." Hacker aborted his run on the steep slope, he was then flown off the mountain by helicopter for examinations.