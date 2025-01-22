Schilling vs. Strache
“I believe that Trump will bring peace”
Lena Schilling and Heinz-Christian Strache for the first time in a duel on krone.tv: In their premiere, the Green MEP and the former FPÖ leader discuss domestic policy issues - in addition to the Burgenland and Vienna elections, also the blue-black austerity package - and also take a look at Donald Trump's second term in office.
In domestic domestic politics, it will be exciting to see with whom Burgenland's SPÖ leader Hans Peter Doskozil will now form a government. Strache commented: "I know that Hans Peter Doskozil and Norbert Hofer understand each other on a human level - and also in terms of expertise. It would certainly be an interesting announcement if Hans Peter Doskozil were to tear down this firewall, which has already been torn down everywhere anyway, in Burgenland too and use red-blue as an opportunity."
However, Lena Schilling takes a completely different view: "You have to think very carefully about whether you want to do politics with someone like that (Herbert Kickl, editor's note). From my perspective, this firewall is something we need in order to create a perspective for people in Austria."
"Trump is unpredictable"
The topic of Donald Trump was hotly debated. Lena Schilling looks to his second term in office with concern. "Trump is unpredictable. He wants to interfere in European politics." Her problem is also that billionaires are buying opinions or entire platforms and starting to intervene in election campaigns. "The election campaign has more or less been bought."
This was not a problem when "the red carpet was rolled out for the globalist left when it came to migration and coronavirus policy", Strache replies. But when someone else comes along and is against censorship on Twitter, the outcry is huge. Strache continued: "I believe that Trump really can bring about peace in the Russia-Ukraine war and in the Middle East. That will be a great achievement," said Strache. Lena Schilling: "I think we all want that. Especially the people in Ukraine."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
