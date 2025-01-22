Contemporary circus gets off to a new start in Graz

"Evening of Wonders" as a test of talent

Anyone who wants to get an idea of the great talent that the local circus scene has to offer will have the chance to do so next Saturday: Amateurs and professionals alike will be on stage at the "Evening of Wonders" at the Orpheum in Graz: "The show is really for the whole family - we offer breathtaking tricks, body acrobatics, aerial acrobatics, clowning and juggling," promises Pauer. There are two shows (14:00 and 19:30).