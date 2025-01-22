Center opens
Contemporary circus gets off to a new start in Graz
Clear the ring! A training center for local circus artists will open in Graz this summer. On Saturday there will be a talent rehearsal at the Orpheum in Graz.
With the La Strada and Cirque Noel festivals, Graz has been an important stage for contemporary circus from all over the world for many years. However, a very lively scene has also been developing locally for some time: "We currently have around 120 active members who train with us every week - from professionals to young children," says Julia Pauer from Akrosphäre, the central group for contemporary circus in Graz.
Making circus arts accessible to everyone
We want to make contemporary circus art and especially acrobatics accessible to everyone," she says. That's why they are taking a big leap this year and opening a new center for contemporary circus at the Taggerwerke: "On the one hand, we want to hold our courses and rehearsals here, but the space will also be a training venue for professional groups to work on their new pieces," says Pauer.
The starting signal should actually have been given in February. "But the construction work was delayed, so now we won't be starting until June." For the time being, they have managed this big leap financially on their own. "But we are in good negotiations with the city and state and hope to receive funding in the future."
"Evening of Wonders" as a test of talent
Anyone who wants to get an idea of the great talent that the local circus scene has to offer will have the chance to do so next Saturday: Amateurs and professionals alike will be on stage at the "Evening of Wonders" at the Orpheum in Graz: "The show is really for the whole family - we offer breathtaking tricks, body acrobatics, aerial acrobatics, clowning and juggling," promises Pauer. There are two shows (14:00 and 19:30).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
