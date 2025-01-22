Mette's troubled son
Marius returns from rehab with a “new flame”
Marius Borg Høiby spent a week in custody at the end of November 2024 for alleged sexual offenses. After his release, his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, sent him to an English rehab clinic. The troubled son is now said to have returned home from there with a "new flame".
Citing photos in their possession, Norwegian media report that Høiby returned home on Sunday evening from several weeks abroad, where he was trying to get his drug problems under control. On his arrival at the airport, Mette-Marit's son is said to have been accompanied by a woman. His "new flame", it is said.
It is speculated that she accompanied him to Norway to celebrate his 28th birthday on Monday. Meanwhile, it is unclear whether Hoiby is taking a "break" from his therapy or whether it has already been completed.
Høiby was arrested for the first time at the beginning of August in Oslo for alleged assault and damage to property in his then girlfriend's apartment. At the time, he admitted to physically assaulting the woman "under the influence of alcohol and cocaine" and destroying things in her apartment. Since then, other women have made allegations of domestic violence against the 28-year-old.
Shocking accusations
He was arrested in November after footage was found on his cell phone which, according to the police, showed him engaging in sexual acts with a person "who was unconscious or otherwise unable to defend herself".
What is important in the Høiby case is that all of the accusations against him so far are allegations - charges have still not been brought on any of the counts. Bratlien told NRK that Høiby denies the vast majority of the charges. He only admitted one case of assault, one case of damage to property and one threat.
For Mette-Marit and the Norwegian royal family, the allegations are a horror. At Christmas, the 51-year-old crown princess explained in an interview on NRK. "It's been really, really hard for us."
"Challenging year"
"If I had to describe this year in one word, it would probably be 'challenging'," said Mette-Marit. "It's been a challenging year for us and a challenging fall. There's no denying that." Mette-Marit and Haakon did not want to go into details. Høiby, who has no princely title and is not an official member of the Norwegian royal family, has a right to privacy.
"But what we can say is that he has been getting help for a long time, professional help from the health system," said Mette-Marit. "I don't think that without this help we could cope with such a situation together as a family and at the same time fulfill our obligations to the Norwegian people."
