Surprising turn of events
Harry: “Substantial compensation” from “The Sun”!
Instead of a trial lasting several weeks, there is now a surprising settlement between Prince Harry and the publisher of the British tabloid "The Sun", which he accused of spying on him. Harry will receive "substantial compensation" and an apology.
Prince Harry (40) has agreed a settlement with the publisher of the British tabloid newspaper "The Sun" in the trial concerning illegal research methods. This was announced by both sides before the start of the second day of the trial.
The younger son of King Charles III (76) and his co-plaintiff, ex-Labour politician Tom Watson, accused the "Sun" journalists of spying on them, including by intercepting voice messages and other illegal research methods. The publisher has now apologized to both of them, but without admitting any direct involvement of "Sun" journalists.
Harry receives substantial compensation
The last-minute settlement is a big surprise. Harry had announced that he would go through with the proceedings on behalf of others affected and bring the alleged machinations of the newspaper to light. He even wanted to take the witness stand himself. That has now failed to materialize. However, Harry will receive "substantial compensation", according to a statement from the publisher NGN (News Group Newspapers).
The publisher also apologized in a statement "fully and unreservedly" for "serious breaches of his privacy, including illegal practices used by private investigators working for The Sun."
Illegal methods were widespread
The publishing house of US media mogul Rupert Murdoch is now escaping a detailed examination in court as to whether and to what extent employees of The Sun were involved in illegal practices.
The case concerns the period between 1996 and 2011, when it is undisputed that illegal methods such as the interception of voicemails were widespread at some British newspapers. So far, however, the publisher has always managed to avert legal action by making payments in advance.
Major financial risk
Actor Hugh Grant (64) and others who had initially joined the lawsuit had already accepted an offer from the publisher NGN (News Group Newspapers) in advance. Grant had cited the financial risk as the reason for this. According to his own statements, he was threatened with costs amounting to ten million pounds (currently around 11.8 million euros).
In the UK, plaintiffs have to pay the legal costs even if they win in court if they are awarded a lower sum than was previously offered as part of a settlement.
Harry is leading a veritable crusade
Prince Harry actually wanted to take the risk deliberately. The royal is leading a veritable crusade against the "tabloid press", as the tabloid press is known in the UK. He wants to show that the methods were systematic.
"No one is better qualified to pull this off than me," he once said in the documentary "Tabloids on Trial" on British TV channel ITV. He was fighting this out on behalf of everyone, the royal said at the time.
In an earlier case against the publisher of the tabloid newspaper "Daily Mirror", Harry was largely vindicated. Further proceedings against the publisher of the Daily Mail are pending.
What drives Prince Harry?
He has also repeatedly made it clear that he blames the accidental death of his mother Princess Diana in Paris in 1997 on the paparazzi who were hot on her and her companions' heels at the time. He hinted several times that he feared his wife Meghan (43) could suffer a similar fate.
He also blames his departure from the inner circle of the royal family, which he and Meghan completed a good five years ago, and the rift with relatives on both sides partly on the tabloid media, which has followed him at every turn since his childhood.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
