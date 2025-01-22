The weather gods mean well with Kitzbühel

Only from Saturday to Sunday will the foehn air arrive and it will be milder with five to seven degrees. For the slalom, however, the slightly higher temperatures are less important for the piste, said the weather expert. On Friday and Saturday, however, the wind will remain weak. While temperatures of one to four degrees are expected for the super-G on Friday, it should be slightly warmer for the downhill on Saturday with three degrees at the start and seven degrees at the finish.