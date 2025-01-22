Vorteilswelt
The weather gods mean well with Kitzbühel

22.01.2025 10:07

The Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel, which begin on Friday, will be accompanied by dream weather. For Friday and Saturday, there are "super conditions" for athletes and spectators, said Josef Lang from GeoSphere Austria.

"It will be sunny, dry and not too cold," he summarized. For the super-G and the downhill, this does not promise any restrictions on the snow quality on the piste.

Only from Saturday to Sunday will the foehn air arrive and it will be milder with five to seven degrees. For the slalom, however, the slightly higher temperatures are less important for the piste, said the weather expert. On Friday and Saturday, however, the wind will remain weak. While temperatures of one to four degrees are expected for the super-G on Friday, it should be slightly warmer for the downhill on Saturday with three degrees at the start and seven degrees at the finish.

"Fog is not an issue"
There may be some cloud cover at the weekend, "but only thin feathery clouds far above the mountains. Fog is not an issue," predicted Lang. In Kitzbühel, they have apparently "leased a bit of luck". Conditions are usually "relatively good", he said.

