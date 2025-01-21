“None of this would be possible without my wife”

"You never know when the testers are coming. We don't get any information about their visits and when they are there, they don't identify themselves as Michelin testers," explains Hangar 7 Executive Chef Martin Klein. Even if the third star for the Ikarus Restaurant in Hangar7 remains a dream for the time being, the chef is looking ahead: the restaurant's move to the Wolfschwang Alm is imminent from today. "We have had to rebuild a lot on the Alm and completely refit the kitchen".