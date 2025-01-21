Celebrity chef Vitus Winkler
“None of this would be possible without my wife”
"It's a dream come true for me! I mean, I now have three stars - including the green star," joked Vitus Winkler on stage at Hangar7 on Tuesday evening.
He was able to cook his way to two Michelin stars at the first attempt. The aforementioned green star was awarded on top for sustainability in the business. "I think every chef knows that if we didn't have a strong woman behind us to back us up, none of this would be possible," said Vitus Winkler.
The strong woman in the background really does seem to be the recipe for success. Because it also rained stars for Andreas and Christl Döllerer on Tuesday: the family were able to take two of them with them to Golling. Special surprise: Döllerer sommelier Alexander Koblinger was honored with the Sommelier Award 2025.
None of the Salzburgers made it into the top category (3 stars), but the celebrations continued into the night after the award ceremony. For the first time in 16 years, the Gastro Guide once again included Austria's entire culinary landscape in its ranking. Previously, the coveted stars had only been awarded in Vienna and Salzburg City.
"You never know when the testers are coming. We don't get any information about their visits and when they are there, they don't identify themselves as Michelin testers," explains Hangar 7 Executive Chef Martin Klein. Even if the third star for the Ikarus Restaurant in Hangar7 remains a dream for the time being, the chef is looking ahead: the restaurant's move to the Wolfschwang Alm is imminent from today. "We have had to rebuild a lot on the Alm and completely refit the kitchen".
Everything remains the same for the Obauer brothers. Karl and Rudolf Obauer have consistently maintained their two-star standard since 1996. Not quite as long, but also a constant presence in Salzburg's gastronomic landscape: Two-star Andreas Senn together with chef Christian Geisler.
Two Viennese chefs play in Austria's top three-star league: Heinz Reitbauer's Steirereck restaurant and Juan Amador's Amador.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
