When buying a new car, drivers are true “petrolheads”

47,107 new vehicles were registered in the vast state in 2024, which corresponds to an increase of 8.1 percent - more precise absolute figures for the car brands of the previous year and the changes compared to 2023 below. VW remained the market leader ahead of Skoda, BMW and Audi. Peugeot made the biggest gains in the ranking of the 15 strongest car brands. Ford, Kia and Renault were among the biggest losers in the top rankings.