France: Ex-manager sentenced for bullying

At first instance in 2019, the former boss Didier Lombard was sentenced to four months in prison and a fine of 15,000 euros, while his deputy Louis-Pierre Wenès and the former head of HR Olivier Barberot were also sentenced to four months in prison. On appeal, the sentences were increased to one year's suspended imprisonment. The country's highest court has now confirmed the guilty verdicts. The appeal has been rejected and the sentences against the top managers for institutional bullying are therefore final, the Court of Cassation in Paris announced.