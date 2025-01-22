"Krone" on site
“Never lose sight of what sets us apart”
Steffen Hofmann also spent three days at the Rapids camp in Benidorm. During the sessions as an observer, the green and white club icon quietly held many one-on-one discussions. Hofmann has been the boss at Hütteldorf for two years now. He spoke to the "Krone" before his departure on Wednesday about...
... his new full beard:
(laughs) I was just too lazy to shave. My wife doesn't like it either. It's coming off again.
... his desire for soccer in his office job:
I no longer have to hit every ball. That was different two years ago.
... his day-to-day work:
Head of HR, digital media, communications, marketing, academy, women's soccer - I have to make sure I don't forget anything. I never get bored. It's exciting. But I also have the best employees.
... Rapids' progress in the two years under his (management) leadership:
We try to bring everyone along who has Rapids' best interests at heart. The number of members has risen to 22,400 and we've also set a new record for home games. The focus is 100 percent on the sport. The board took a manageable risk at the beginning, and it paid off. We got the ball rolling. And we have created something in women's and girls' soccer that is very rare in Austria in terms of quality, effort and support.
... the next steps:
We are still at the beginning. It's important to me that we don't abandon the path with our own boys from the academy. We earned a lot of money with them last year in order to take the next steps. We have to push ourselves to the limit in all areas.
... the high turnover of players and the importance of identification figures at the club:
It's true, things move quickly here. Stability is important, also in the dressing room. We still have players who ensure that. And we have the advantage that the boys from our academy, like Wurmbrand, also play for the professionals. We must never lose sight of what sets us apart. Rapid is down-to-earth, not aloof. We are hackers, workers from the fanshop employees to the professionals to the management.
... the contract of sporting director Katzer, which expires in a year's time:
The presidium is responsible for that. I know that talks are taking place. If you look at the increase in the squad value, he's done a lot right (laughs)
... the assessment of the coaching team around Robert Klauß:
They are extremely committed, a real unit, work professionally.
... the drama surrounding Guido Burgstaller:
I'm in constant contact with him. He's getting better, but at the moment, sport is out of the question. He has been incredibly lucky in his misfortune. If he wasn't in such a good physical condition, it could have ended very badly. When he is healthy, he will decide what to do next. All that matters now is that he gets well.
... the goals for 2025:
Something has happened here, we have increased the quality once again. Burgi hurts, of course. But if we get off to a good start, it could be exciting. The biggest wish of every Rapid player is to win the title every year. But it would be presumptuous to make a challenge. Salzburg will receive 50 million euros from the Club World Cup in the summer alone. We will continue on our path.
