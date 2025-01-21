ÖSV man climbed from 89 to 18 in 24 hours

"That wasn't just down to my 26th place on Monday, but also the fact that some of the racers who were still at the start were competing in the first downhill training in Kitzbühel and the points from last season dropped out of the rankings," said Noel Zwischenbrugger, explaining his breathtaking improvement in terms of starting number at the European Cup on the Reiteralm. While he was the last athlete to start the race with an 89 in the first super-G, the 23-year-old was allowed to ski with an 18 on Tuesday - in 17th place, 1.89 seconds behind winner Alban Elezi Cannaferina (Fra). "In terms of skiing, I had room for improvement again, but the result was absolutely top," summed up the giant slalom specialist from Mellau, who wants to strap on his speed skis more often in future. "We'll see when the next super-G comes up." Zwischenbrugger's club colleague Patrick Feurstein missed out on the points by just 0.15 seconds in 32nd place (+2.53).