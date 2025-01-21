Vici without points
ÖSV man climbed from 89 to 18 in 24 hours
Vorarlberg's ski aces were in action on Tuesday! Noel Zwischenburgger and Patrick Feurstein competed in the European Cup Super-G on the Reiteralm. Victoria was in action at the World Cup giant slalom at Kronplatz and young Marie Therese Haller from Kleinwalsertal raced to the podium in Leogang.
"That wasn't just down to my 26th place on Monday, but also the fact that some of the racers who were still at the start were competing in the first downhill training in Kitzbühel and the points from last season dropped out of the rankings," said Noel Zwischenbrugger, explaining his breathtaking improvement in terms of starting number at the European Cup on the Reiteralm. While he was the last athlete to start the race with an 89 in the first super-G, the 23-year-old was allowed to ski with an 18 on Tuesday - in 17th place, 1.89 seconds behind winner Alban Elezi Cannaferina (Fra). "In terms of skiing, I had room for improvement again, but the result was absolutely top," summed up the giant slalom specialist from Mellau, who wants to strap on his speed skis more often in future. "We'll see when the next super-G comes up." Zwischenbrugger's club colleague Patrick Feurstein missed out on the points by just 0.15 seconds in 32nd place (+2.53).
Olivier "simply too good" at Kronplatz
Victoria Olivier left Kronplatz without points, but with plenty of new experiences, where she missed out on qualifying for the final by 0.51 seconds in 38th place in her third World Cup giant slalom yesterday. "It was a brutally straight run with extremely high speed on a difficult slope," said the 20-year-old from Au. "The slope was great and Vanessa Kasper and Ilaria Ghisalberti proved that you can make it into the second run even with a high number. I just skied too well, too nicely. Too bad, but I learned a lot again." Before the two European Cup downhill races in Sella Nevea (It) await "Vici" next week, she went to Oberjoch for training yesterday.
Haller only beaten by Hauzenberger in Leogang
The next race for Marie Therese Haller awaits tomorrow in Gosau, where a FIS giant slalom is scheduled. The Kleinwalsertal native already celebrated second place in an NJR "giant" in Leogang yesterday, 0.27 seconds behind Pia Hauzenberger. "The first run was still a bit messy in places, the second was much better," said the 18-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
